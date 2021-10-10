Cabarrus Calendar

Sunday, Oct. 10

Calvary Baptist Church’s homecoming service, celebrating 82 years, will be held at 10:45 a.m. There will be no meal. The church is at 703 Buick Ave., Kannapolis.

Franklin Heights Baptist Church will be celebrating homecoming. Sunday school will be at 9 a.m. and a worship service at 10:30 a.m. The church is at 526 Wright Ave., Kannapolis.

The Hoppers, known as “America’s Favorite Family of Gospel Music,” will present a concert of Southern Gospel music at North Kannapolis Baptist Church at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. There is no admittance charge, but an offering will be taken. Call 704-933-2125 for additional information.

Auditions for “The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s production of A Christmas Carol” will be held with registration from 7-8 p.m. at the Old Courthouse Theatre. This production will be directed by Douglas Stauter. Performances will be Dec. 2-5 and Dec. 10-12. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. You do not have to attend both dates. More info and character descriptions can be found at octconcord.com/auditions.

Monday, Oct. 11