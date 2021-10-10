Cabarrus Calendar

Sunday, Oct. 10
Calvary Baptist Church’s homecoming service, celebrating 82 years, will be held at 10:45 a.m. There will be no meal. The church is at 703 Buick Ave., Kannapolis.
Franklin Heights Baptist Church will be celebrating homecoming. Sunday school will be at 9 a.m. and a worship service at 10:30 a.m. The church is at 526 Wright Ave., Kannapolis.
The Hoppers, known as “America’s Favorite Family of Gospel Music,” will present a concert of Southern Gospel music at North Kannapolis Baptist Church at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. There is no admittance charge, but an offering will be taken. Call 704-933-2125 for additional information.
Auditions for “The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s production of A Christmas Carol” will be held with registration from 7-8 p.m. at the Old Courthouse Theatre. This production will be directed by Douglas Stauter. Performances will be Dec. 2-5 and Dec. 10-12. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. You do not have to attend both dates. More info and character descriptions can be found at octconcord.com/auditions.
Monday, Oct. 11
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Cabarrus County Retired Nurses Luncheon will be at Punchy’s Diner at 11 a.m. until. If you are a former employee (not just nurses, everyone) of Cabarrus Memorial Hospital, come and renew old friendships. If you have questions, call Gayla Spears at 704-786-0333.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Old Courthouse Theatre presents Blessed Assurance by Laddy Sartin. It is the turbulent Freedom Summer of 1964. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door — seating permitted. The box office opens one hour prior to showtime.
Friday, Oct. 15
Saturday, Oct. 16
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
New Gilead Reformed Church, 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, will host a BBQ Chicken Dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until sold out. Carryout only, no dine in. Plates include: half BBQ chicken, beans, slaw, roll, chips and dessert for $10. Whole chicken for $8 or quart of slaw for $5. To order or for more information, call 704-788-1202.
“Chicken and Pickin’ at the Mill” at the China Grove Roller Mill will feature homemade chicken dumplings and homemade desserts. Supper will be served from 5-7 p.m. (or until the dumplings run out). Music on the Roller Mill Porch will add entertainment to the evening. “Daisy Clover,” a musical group with Mary Gillespie and Melissa Adams along with special guest, Chad Safrit, bring their talents together to cover songs from the past 40 years ranging from country, roots rock, folk and bluegrass. Call the Rowan Museum at 704-663-5946 for more information.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Old Courthouse Theatre presents Blessed Assurance by Laddy Sartin. It is the turbulent Freedom Summer of 1964. Performances at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door — seating permitted. The box office opens one hour prior to showtime.
Friday, Oct. 22
Saturday, Oct. 23
Sunday, Oct. 24
Tuesday, Oct. 26
McCullough Active Mentoring Services (MAMS) will have a seminar and book-signing from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Cabarrus Center, 57 Union St. This is part of a series of seminars designed for whites and Blacks who are interested in learning the facts of our history. Three sessions are scheduled to cover Africa before Columbus, America before the Civil War and America after the Civil War. RSVP at normanmccullough1@aol.com or call 704-305-7496 before Oct. 20. Space is limited and masks are encouraged unless fully vaccinated.
Friday, Oct. 29
Old Courthouse Theater & Cabo Winery present HALLOWINE for a spooky good time. Watch three 10-Minute Plays with a Halloween theme and enjoy hors d’oeuvres at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Wine, beer, soda and wine slushies will be available for purchase. Tickets are $20. Seating is limited to 30 patrons for each performance. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com or call the box office at 704-788-2405.
Saturday, Oct. 30
The Alzheimer’s Association — Western Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Rowan-Cabarrus at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and a walk start at 10:30 a.m.
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products
Sunday, Oct. 31
Old Courthouse Theater & Cabo Winery present HALLOWINE for a spooky good time. Watch three 10-Minute Plays with a Halloween theme and enjoy hors d’oeuvres at 2 and 3:30 p.m. Wine, beer, soda and wine slushies will be available for purchase. Tickets are $20. Seating is limited to 30 patrons for each performance. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com or call the box office at 704-788-2405.
