Cabarrus Calendar

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Chosen Harvest Believing The Word Outreach Ministry will be giving away toys to the community until they all are gone in Kannapolis. The Christmas Happiness project will be from 3-6 p.m. for children ages newborn to 12. The ministry is at 1605 N. Ridge Ave. in Kannapolis. For more information, call 704-224-3742.

Friday, Dec. 24

A Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held at Midway United Methodist Church. Special music will start at 10:40 p.m. Lessons and carols service will be at 11 p.m. Midway UMC is at 708 South Main St. in Kannapolis.

Christmas Eve candlelight services will be held at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road. The first service will be at 6 p.m. and the second service at 11 p.m. The “ringing in Christmas” will be held after the second service.

Monday, Jan. 3

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Friday, Jan. 7