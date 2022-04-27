Cabarrus Calendar

Thursday, April 28

"Scams and Illegal Jams" is a program offered for the community, hosted by Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association (ECA) and Consumer Sciences Program. The program will feature Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw and local attorney Jazmin Caldwell and will be held at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center , Cabarrus Rooms, located on Highway 49. Doors will open at 9:15 a.m. for registration and to join the "Win Me Opportunities"! Program will begin at 10 a.m. Door prizes will be included. Please register in advance by calling NC Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus Center at 704-920-3310 weekdays.

The Stanly County Concert Band presents the free concert "Extraordinary Journey" at 7 p.m. at the Stanly County Agri-Civic Center in Albemarle.

Friday, April 29

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products. Special plant sale this week at the market.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union St. S., are offered on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call-in orders are welcome at 704-782-1785.

World Tai Chi Day will be celebrated from 10 to 11 a.m. in front of Central Methodist Church across from the Library, 30 Union St. North, Concord. All ages are welcome.

Sunday, May 1

Rowan Big Band All-Stars Jazz Concert & Cookout will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church 950 Bradley St., Concord.

Monday, May 2

Wednesday, May 4

The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join us on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, and share your photographic creativity. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome.

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary will have a League of Mercy workshop at 9:30 a.m. to make patriotic-themed favors for nursing home residents. It will be at The Salvation Army of Cabarrus County headquarters at 216 Patterson Ave SE, Concord. Visitors are welcome to participate. There will be pre-owned books available for sale, with proceeds to be used to buy new books for the Christmas Angel Tree project.

Thursday, May 5

Cabarrus Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will meet at 7 p.m. at 1900 Rock Hill Church Road. in Concord, ALL veterans are welcome.

Friday, May 6

Saturday, May 7

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Old Courthouse Theatre is hosting a Community Yard Sale. The cost to participate is $10 to rent a parking space for vendors - rent multiple spaces if needed. Space rental and vendor setup starts at 6 am. First come first served. The sale opens at 7 a.m. to the public. Email info@octconcord.com with any questions. OCT will be selling refreshments.

Monday, May 9

Thursday, May 12

Old Courthouse Theatre presents The Addams Family: A New Musical. Performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.octconcord.com or at the door 45 minutes prior to the show starting.

Friday, May 13

Saturday, May 14

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Sunday, May 15

Old Courthouse Theatre presents The Addams Family: A New Musical. Performance will be at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.octconcord.com or at the door 45 minutes prior to the show starting.

Monday, May 16

Wednesday, May 18

The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join the members on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, and share your photographic creativity. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome.

Friday, May 20

Saturday, May 21

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Sunday, May 22

The Piedmont Prime Time Community Band is presenting a concert titled "Movie Music & More" at 4 p.m. at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Rd, Concord. The concert will feature familiar music from the movies and celebrates John Williams' 90th birthday. Selections include music from James Bond, Star Trek, Star Wars, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, The Wizard of OZ, and more favorites. The band consists of community members of all ages from the local area, and is directed by Chris White, who is also the band director at Hickory Ridge High School. Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted.

