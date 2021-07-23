 Skip to main content
Cabarrus Calendar
Cabarrus Calendar

Cabarrus Calendar

If you have community news such as reunions, anniversaries, special events and other society news, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com.

Friday, July 23

Christmas in the Summer at He’s Alive Church, 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis. It is designed to be a time of fun, games, activities and more for the whole family. Events will be held from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, July 23, and from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Dinner will be from 6-7 p.m., and outdoor worship will be from 7-8 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Christmas in the Summer at He’s Alive Church, 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis. It is designed to be a time of fun, games, activities and more for the whole family. Events will be held from 3-6 p.m. Dinner will be from 6-7 p.m., and outdoor worship will be from 7-8 p.m.

Monday, July 26

The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.

Tuesday, July 27

The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.

Saturday, July 31

Downtown Concord’s Small Business Saturday will be on Union Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for outdoor shopping with downtown businesses along with other special activities.

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Sunday, Aug. 1

The American Red Cross and Carolina Renaissance Festival invite thy noble donors to roll up a sleeve and travel back in time at the Fifth annual Carolina Renaissance Festival Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Comfort Suites Lake Norman – Huntersville, 14510 Boulder Park Drive, Huntersville. All presenting blood donors will receive a buy-one, get-one free admission coupon to the 2021 Carolina Renaissance Festival and a Red Cross gift. Limited free tickets to the 2021 Carolina Renaissance Festival, while supplies last

Saturday, Aug. 7

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Monday, Aug. 9

The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.

Saturday, Aug. 14

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Monday, Aug. 16

The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary invites you to participate in a Christmas Stocking Workshop for the Angel Tree program, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Angel Tree program helps to ensure that children in the community are not forgotten at Christmas due to circumstances beyond their control.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary invites you to participate in a Christmas Stocking Workshop for the Angel Tree program, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Angel Tree program helps to ensure that children in the community are not forgotten at Christmas due to circumstances beyond their control.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary invites you to participate in a Christmas Stocking Workshop for the Angel Tree program, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Angel Tree program helps to ensure that children in the community are not forgotten at Christmas due to circumstances beyond their control.

