Cabarrus Calendar

Wednesday, June 2

“Ready, Set, Move” Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. outdoors at the N.C. Cooperative Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord. This will be the kickoff and information meeting for the Walking and Rolling with Cabarrus ECA program. The program will begin in June and continue through the fall. Interested participants should plan to attend one of the two kickoff meetings to register. Participants will receive a bag filled with walking items, information and, of course, door prizes will be awarded. For details, call 704-920-3310 on weekdays.

Saturday, June 5

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Monday, June 7