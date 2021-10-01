Cabarrus Calendar

Thursday, Oct. 7

Cabarrus chapter of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will meet at 7 p.m. at 2400 Rock Hill Church Road, Concord. All veterans are welcome; you do not have to be disabled. Come out and meet other veterans and find out what is happening.

Saturday, Oct. 9

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

St. Stephens Wesleyan Church, near Georgeville off Highway 200, will hold its Annual Bazaar and Harvest Sale on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Breakfast biscuits will be served from 8-10 a.m., hot dogs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and a chicken noodle dinner from 4-7 p.m. or until it runs out. Many baked goods, jams/jellies, Christmas decorations, fall items, crafts and more will be for sale from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. For information, call 704-782-6677 before the day of sale. Food orders and day of sale, call 704-723-1143.

Sunday, Oct. 10

Calvary Baptist Church’s Homecoming service, celebrating 82 years, will be held at 10:45 a.m. There will be no meal. The church is at 703 Buick Ave., Kannapolis.