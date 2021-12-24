Cabarrus Calendar

Friday, Dec. 24

A Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held at Midway United Methodist Church. Special music will start at 10:40 p.m. Lessons and carols service will be at 11 p.m. Midway UMC is at 708 South Main St. in Kannapolis.

Christmas Eve candlelight services will be held at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road. The first service will be at 6 p.m. and the second service at 11 p.m. The “ringing in Christmas” will be held after the second service.

Monday, Jan. 3

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Tuesday, Jan. 4