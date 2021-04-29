Cabarrus Calendar

.Friday, April 30
The American Red Cross will have a blood drive at Kannapolis Church of Christ, 2315 Concord Lake Road, from 2:30-7 p.m. For details on donating, call 800-733-2767.
Wednesday, May 5
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary for a League of Mercy will have a workshop at 9:30 a.m. to make patriotic favors for nursing home residents. The workshop will be held at The Salvation Army of Cabarrus County headquarters at 216 Patterson Ave. SE, Concord. Visitors are welcome to participate as well as Women’s Auxiliary members. There will be pre-owned books available for sale, with proceeds to be used to buy new books for the Christmas Angel Tree project.
Saturday, May 8
New Gilead Reformed Church will be holding a Hotdog and Dessert sale on Saturday, May 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be to go only, with no dine in. Call in orders are welcomed, 704-788-1202. The church is located at 2400 Old Salisbury–Concord Road, Concord.
Saturday, May 15
Wings of Eagles Ranch will hold its 22nd annual Blue Ribbon Horse Show and Picnic on Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The stars of the day will be our special riders, who will demonstrate the skills they have learned during their therapeutic riding lessons at Wings of Eagles Ranch, and they will each be awarded a blue ribbon. Wings of Eagles Ranch is a nonprofit therapeutic riding center operating on donations from the community. The ranch is off Miami Church Road in Concord. For more information, directions, or to buy raffle tickets or pre-order lunch, call Wings of Eagles Ranch at 704-784-3147 or visit www.wingsofeaglesranch.org.
Saturday, June 26
The Cuban Festival of Carolinas will be held in downtown Concord, presented by Havana Carolina Restaurant & Bar from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. It features live performances, food and handmade crafts as part of a celebration of Cuban culture.
