Cabarrus Calendar

.Friday, April 30

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive at Kannapolis Church of Christ, 2315 Concord Lake Road, from 2:30-7 p.m. For details on donating, call 800-733-2767.

Wednesday, May 5

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary for a League of Mercy will have a workshop at 9:30 a.m. to make patriotic favors for nursing home residents. The workshop will be held at The Salvation Army of Cabarrus County headquarters at 216 Patterson Ave. SE, Concord. Visitors are welcome to participate as well as Women’s Auxiliary members. There will be pre-owned books available for sale, with proceeds to be used to buy new books for the Christmas Angel Tree project.

Saturday, May 8

New Gilead Reformed Church will be holding a Hotdog and Dessert sale on Saturday, May 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be to go only, with no dine in. Call in orders are welcomed, 704-788-1202. The church is located at 2400 Old Salisbury–Concord Road, Concord.

Saturday, May 15