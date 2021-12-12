 Skip to main content
Cabarrus Calendar
Calendar

If you have community news such as reunions, anniversaries, special events and other society news, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Christmas In The City is a variety show featuring song, dance, drama, media, comedy, story and various forms of creative arts to entertain and inspire the soul with the beautiful season and message of Christmas. The experience includes an outdoor living Nativity drama, parade and indoor performance at 5 p.m. He’s Alive Church is at 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at https://hesalivechurch.ticketleap.com/citc2021/.

Old Courthouse Theatre presents The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s Production of A Christmas Carol at 2:30 p.m. Written by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jr., it is loosely based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door. The box office opens 45 minutes prior to showtime. Masks are recommended.

Monday, Dec. 13

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Friday, Dec. 17

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Saturday, Dec. 18

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

2nd Annual Festival of Trees and Pop Up Shop will be held at Barber-Scotia College. A drive-thru will be from 4-8 p.m. Gifts for all. Special gifts for seniors. For more information on tree decorating, call Wilma Means at 704-777-1920 and on the Pop Up Shop, call Kenthia Brooks at 704-670-7261.

The Piedmont Prime Time Community Band will present its 20th annual Christmas Concert “Jingle All the Way” at 4 p.m. at Kannapolis Middle School (1000 Virginia Dare St., Kannapolis). Selections include traditional and contemporary favorites and a sing-along. More information at: PrimeTimeBand.org.

Sunday, Dec. 19

2nd Annual Festival of Trees and Pop Up Shop will be held at Barber-Scotia College. A drive-thru will be from 4-8 p.m. Gifts for all. Special gifts for seniors. For more information on tree decorating, call Wilma Means at 704-777-1920 and on the Pop Up Shop, call Kenthia Brooks at 704-670-7261.

Monday, Dec. 20

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Chosen Harvest Believing The Word Outreach Ministry will be giving away toys to the community until they all are gone in Kannapolis. The Christmas Happiness project will be from 3-6 p.m. for children ages newborn to 12. The ministry is at 1605 N. Ridge Ave. in Kannapolis. For more information, call 704- 224-3742.

Monday, Jan. 3

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Friday, Jan. 7

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Saturday, Jan. 8

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Monday, Jan. 10

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Friday, Jan. 14

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Saturday, Jan. 15

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Got news or events?

Does your community group or nonprofit agency have an upcoming event that would be of interest to the public? Email it to mplemmons@independenttribune.com.

