Cabarrus Calendar

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Old Courthouse Theatre is hosting an antiques appraisal event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $10 for one item and $15 for two items. Bring your treasures in to find their monetary worth. No written appraisal given. Owner can write all information given down. Email info@octconcord.com with any questions.

The annual Country Ham and Fried Chicken Day at St. Stephens Wesleyan Church at Georgeville off Highway 200 will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A large plate consists of one-half fried chicken or a center slice of country ham, green beans, potato salad, slaw, bread, drink and dessert for $10. A small plate is the same except one-fourth fried chicken or one-half slice of country ham for $8. A large combination plate consists of one-fourth fried chicken and one-half slice of country ham, plus all the extras. Children under 6 years of age eat free. Call 704-782-6677 for information and 704-723-1143 for food orders.