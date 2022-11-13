Cabarrus Calendar

Monday, November 14

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Tuesday, November 15

TOPS #437 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. (weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m.) at Lakeview Baptist Church, 2532 Lane St. Kannapolis. Visitors are welcome.

A GriefShare support group will be held for anyone needing help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. GriefShare Support Group will be held at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road, NW, Concord, NC 28027, weekly on Tuesdays, through Nov. 15 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.

Thursday, November 17

Epworth UMC’s famous hot dogs and taco soup, 9:30 a.m. -2 p.m. 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. For free delivery call 704-786-5500.

Friday, November 18

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 19

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union Street S, are offered on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call in orders are welcomed. 704-782-1785.

Monday, November 21

Tuesday, November 22

Thursday, November 24

Friday, November 25

Saturday, November 26

Monday, November 28

Tuesday, November 29

Thursday, December 1

Friday, December 2

Saturday, December 3

