Cabarrus Calendar

Friday, December 2

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Retrieving the Lamb at Old Courthouse Theatre is OCT's third show of the 47th season. Christmas comes but once a year. And for the folks in Travis Whitten's nativity tableau, that's way too often. The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door. The box office opens 45 minutes prior to showtime.

Saturday, December 3

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union Street S, are offered on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call in orders are welcomed. 704-782-1785.

New Gilead Reformed Church, 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord, is selling Boston butts and turkey breasts for Christmas. You must preorder and pay at New Gilead Scout Hut) on Saturday, Dec. 3, between 1-3 p.m. Pick up will be on Friday, Dec. 23, between 2-4 p.m. The cost is $35 for a Boston butt or turkey breast and $5 for quart of slaw.

Retrieving the Lamb at Old Courthouse Theatre is OCT's third show of the 47th season. Christmas comes but once a year. And for the folks in Travis Whitten's nativity tableau, that's way too often. The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door. The box office opens 45 minutes prior to showtime.

Sunday, December 4

Retrieving the Lamb at Old Courthouse Theatre is OCT's third show of the 47th season. Christmas comes but once a year. And for the folks in Travis Whitten's nativity tableau, that's way too often. The performance will be at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door. The box office opens 45 minutes prior to showtime.

Monday, December 5

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Old Courthouse Theatre will hold auditions for Proof. Registration is from 7-8 pm. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. You do not have to attend both days of auditions. For more information and character descriptions visit https://octconcord.com/auditions/

Tuesday, December 6

TOPS #437 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. (weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m.) at Lakeview Baptist Church, 2532 Lane St. Kannapolis. Visitors are welcome.

GriefShare Surviving the Holidays is a helpful, encouraging seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. You are invited to join us for this encouraging seminar at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road, Concord, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information contact Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.

Old Courthouse Theatre will hold auditions for Proof. Registration is from 7-8 pm. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. You do not have to attend both days of auditions. For more information and character descriptions visit https://octconcord.com/auditions/

Wednesday, December 7

The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join the members on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, and share your photographic creativity. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome.

Thursday, December 8

Epworth UMC’s famous hot dogs and taco soup, 9:30 a.m. -2 p.m. 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. For free delivery call 704-786-5500.

Friday, December 9

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Retrieving the Lamb at Old Courthouse Theatre is OCT's third show of the 47th season. Christmas comes but once a year. And for the folks in Travis Whitten's nativity tableau, that's way too often. The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door. The box office opens 45 minutes prior to showtime.

Saturday, December 10

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union Street S, are offered on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call in orders are welcomed. 704-782-1785.

Retrieving the Lamb at Old Courthouse Theatre is OCT's third show of the 47th season. Christmas comes but once a year. And for the folks in Travis Whitten's nativity tableau, that's way too often. The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door. The box office opens 45 minutes prior to showtime.

Sunday, December 11

Retrieving the Lamb at Old Courthouse Theatre is OCT's third show of the 47th season. Christmas comes but once a year. And for the folks in Travis Whitten's nativity tableau, that's way too often. The performance will be at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door. The box office opens 45 minutes prior to showtime.

Monday, December 12

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Tuesday, December 13

TOPS #437 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. (weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m.) at Lakeview Baptist Church, 2532 Lane St. Kannapolis. Visitors are welcome.

Thursday, December 15

Epworth UMC’s famous hot dogs and taco soup, 9:30 a.m. -2 p.m. 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. For free delivery call 704-786-5500.

Friday, December 16

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, December 17

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union Street S, are offered on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call in orders are welcomed. 704-782-1785.

The Piedmont Prime Time Community Band presents a concert titled "Merry & Bright" at 4 p'm. at the Hickory Ridge High School Auditorium in Harrisburg, directed by Chris White. In addition to festive holiday music, the concert also includes an audience singalong and a chance for children of all ages to jingle some bells. Come early to hear some pre-concert music by our flute ensemble. Admission is free. Donations are gratefully accepted.

Monday, December 19

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Tuesday, December 20

TOPS #437 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. (weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m.) at Lakeview Baptist Church, 2532 Lane St. Kannapolis. Visitors are welcome.

Wednesday, December 21

The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join the members on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, and share your photographic creativity. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome.

Thursday, December 22

Epworth UMC’s famous hot dogs and taco soup, 9:30 a.m. -2 p.m. 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. For free delivery call 704-786-5500.

Friday, December 23

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, December 24

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union Street S, are offered on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call in orders are welcomed. 704-782-1785.

Got news or events?

Does your community group or nonprofit agency have an upcoming event that would be of interest to the public? Email it to mplemmons@independenttribune.com.