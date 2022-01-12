Cabarrus Calendar

Wednesday, Jan. 12
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will hold a League of Mercy workshop at 9:30 a.m. to make seasonal favors for nursing home residents. The workshop will be at The Salvation Army of Cabarrus County headquarters at 216 Patterson Ave. SE, Concord. Visitors are welcome to participate as well as Women’s Auxiliary members. There will be pre-owned books available for sale, with proceeds to be used to buy new books for the 2022 Christmas Angel Tree project.
Friday, Jan. 14
The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.
Saturday, Jan. 15
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream Day in the Park, takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Atrium Health Ballpark at 1 Cannon Baller Way in Kannapolis. The Dream Day event will include free food and entertainment; a minority business fair; a health and wellness corridor; local organization fair; youth art display; “Stuff the Bus” food donation collection drive; kickball games with local public safety workers and government officials; and local drumline performances.
Monday, Jan. 17
The Dr. MLK Jr. Celebration Planning Committee has organized a Memorial March at 11 a.m. The march will begin on North Union Street near the Cannon Memorial Library and end on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza with a Wreath Laying Ceremony.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
A Stretch and Breathe class will help loosen the emotional and physical tightness caused by grief or stressors. All movements can be done standing or sitting and are comfortable for all levels. The class is open to all bereaved families or anyone who is experiencing grief or stress. This virtual class will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join us on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, and share your photographic creativity. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome.
Friday, Jan. 21
Saturday, Jan. 22
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Monday, Jan. 24
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Friday, Jan. 28
Saturday, Jan. 29
Monday, Jan. 31
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Friday, Feb. 4
Saturday, Feb. 5
Wednesday, Feb. 16
