Cabarrus Calendar

Monday, Jan. 17

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

The Dr. MLK Jr. Celebration Planning Committee has organized a Memorial March at 11 a.m. The march will begin on North Union Street near the Cannon Memorial Library and end on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza with a Wreath Laying Ceremony.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

A Stretch and Breathe class will help loosen the emotional and physical tightness caused by grief or stressors. All movements can be done standing or sitting and are comfortable for all levels. The class is open to all bereaved families or anyone who is experiencing grief or stress. This virtual class will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Wednesday, Jan. 19