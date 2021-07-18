Cabarrus Calendar

Monday, July 19
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3 to 6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, July 20
The Cabarrus County Retired Nurses Association meets for lunch at Punchy’s Diner from 11 a.m. until. If you have any questions, call Gayla Spears at 704-786-0333.
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
Friday, July 23
Christmas in the Summer, at He’s Alive Church, 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis. It is designed to be a time of fun, games, activities and more for the whole family. Events will be held from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, July 23, and from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Dinner will be from 6-7 p.m., and outdoor worship will be from 7-8 p.m.
Saturday, July 24
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Christmas in the Summer, at He’s Alive Church, 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis. It is designed to be a time of fun, games, activities and more for the whole family. Events will be held from 3-6 p.m. Dinner will be from 6-7 p.m., and outdoor worship will be from 7-8 p.m.
Monday, July 26
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, July 27
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
Saturday, July 31
Downtown Concord’s Small Business Saturday will be on Union Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for outdoor shopping with downtown businesses along with other special activities.
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Saturday, Aug. 7
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Monday, Aug. 9
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
Saturday, Aug. 14
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Monday, Aug. 16
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary invites you to participate in a Christmas Stocking Workshop for the Angel Tree program, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Angel Tree program helps to ensure that children in the community are not forgotten at Christmas due to circumstances beyond their control.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary invites you to participate in a Christmas Stocking Workshop for the Angel Tree program, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Angel Tree program helps to ensure that children in the community are not forgotten at Christmas due to circumstances beyond their control.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary invites you to participate in a Christmas Stocking Workshop for the Angel Tree program, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Angel Tree program helps to ensure that children in the community are not forgotten at Christmas due to circumstances beyond their control.
Got news or events?
Does your community group or nonprofit agency have an upcoming event that would be of interest to the public? Email it to mplemmons@independenttribune.com.