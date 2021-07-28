Cabarrus Calendar

Saturday, July 31
Downtown Concord’s Small Business Saturday will be on Union Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for outdoor shopping with downtown businesses along with other special activities.
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Sunday, Aug. 1
The American Red Cross and Carolina Renaissance Festival invite thy noble donors to roll up a sleeve and travel back in time at the fifth annual Carolina Renaissance Festival Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Comfort Suites Lake Norman – Huntersville, 14510 Boulder Park Drive, Huntersville. All presenting blood donors will receive a buy-one, get-one free admission coupon to the 2021 Carolina Renaissance Festival and a Red Cross gift. Limited free tickets to the 2021 Carolina Renaissance Festival are available while supplies last.
Howell’s Missionary Baptist Church will be holding its annual 164th Homecoming Celebration at 10:45 a.m. The Coble Family of Mount Pleasant will be singing and conducting the service. Bring a basket of food and join them for lunch in the fellowship hall after the service.
Monday, Aug. 2
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
Saturday, Aug. 7
Monday, Aug. 9
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Saturday, Aug. 14
Monday, Aug. 16
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary invites you to participate in a Christmas Stocking Workshop for the Angel Tree program, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Angel Tree program helps to ensure that children in the community are not forgotten at Christmas due to circumstances beyond their control.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Wednesday, Aug. 18
