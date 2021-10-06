Cabarrus Calendar

Franklin Heights Baptist Church will be celebrating homecoming. Sunday school will be at 9 a.m. and a worship service at 10:30 a.m. The church is at 526 Wright Ave., Kannapolis.

The Hoppers, known as "America's Favorite Family of Gospel Music," will present a concert of Southern Gospel music at North Kannapolis Baptist Church at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. There is no admittance charge, but an offering will be taken. Call 704-933-2125 for additional information.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Cabarrus County Retired Nurses Luncheon will be at Punchy’s Diner at 11 a.m. until. If you are a former employee (not just nurses, everyone) of Cabarrus Memorial Hospital, come and renew old friendships. If you have questions, call Gayla Spears at 704-786-0333.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Old Courthouse Theatre presents Blessed Assurance by Laddy Sartin. It is the turbulent Freedom Summer of 1964. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door — seating permitted. The box office opens one hour prior to showtime.

Friday, Oct. 15