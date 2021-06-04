Cabarrus Calendar

Friday, June 4
China Gove Roller Mill will have special activities for Family Day Friday, June 4, from 4-6 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Monday, June 7
“Ready, Set, Move” Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. outdoors at the N.C. Cooperative Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord. This will be the kickoff and information meeting for the Walking and Rolling with Cabarrus ECA program. This will be a walking program that encourages ECA members and other adults in the county to begin where they are and become more physically active by starting, maintaining or increasing walking. Interested participants should plan to attend one of the two kickoff meetings to register. Participants will receive a bag filled with walking items, information and, of course, door prizes will be awarded. For details, call 704-920-3310.
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, June 8
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
Monday, June 14
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, June 15
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
Saturday, June 26
The Cuban Festival of Carolinas will be held in downtown Concord, presented by Havana Carolina Restaurant & Bar from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. It features live performances, food and handmade crafts as part of a celebration of Cuban culture.
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Downton Concord will have the monthly Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Got news or events?
Does your community group or nonprofit agency have an upcoming event that would be of interest to the public? Email it to mplemmons@independenttribune.com.