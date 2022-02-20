Cabarrus Calendar

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Old Courthouse Theatre presents Nana Does Vegas by Katherine DiSavino. Nana has taken a gamble and moved to Las Vegas, where she and her sidekick Vera are working as seamstresses for the hottest show in Las Vegas. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.octconcord.com or at the door 45 minutes prior to the show starting.

Saturday, Feb. 26

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Old Courthouse Theatre presents Nana Does Vegas by Katherine DiSavino. Nana has taken a gamble and moved to Las Vegas, where she and her sidekick Vera are working as seamstresses for the hottest show in Las Vegas. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.octconcord.com or at the door 45 minutes prior to the show starting.