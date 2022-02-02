Cabarrus Calendar

Saturday, Feb. 5

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Monday, Feb. 7

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

The Cabarrus County Retired Nurses Luncheon will be at Punches Diner from 11 a.m. until. If you are a former employee (not just nurses, but everyone) of Cabarrus Memorial Hospital, come and renew old friendships. If you have questions, call Gayla Spears at 704-786-0333.

Friday, Feb. 11

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.