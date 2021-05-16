Cabarrus Calendar

Monday, May 17
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, May 18
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
Thursday, May 20
“Let’s Jam” at this Food Preservation Workshop offered from 1-3:30 p.m. at North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord. Learn the basics of boiling water bath canning and the easy steps to making jam. Class size will be limited, and all supplies will be provided, including juicy, local strawberries. A registration fee of $6 is required to reserve a spot. Checks can be made payable to Cabarrus County and mailed to 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord, NC 28027. For more information, call 704-920-3310 on weekends.
Saturday, May 22
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Monday, May 24
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, May 25
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
Saturday, May 29
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Monday, May 31
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, June 1
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
Wednesday, June 2
“Ready, Set, Move” Kickoff will be held at 6 p.m. outdoors at the N.C. Cooperative Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord. This will be the kickoff and information meeting for the Walking and Rolling with Cabarrus ECA program. The program will begin in June and continue through the fall. Interested participants should plan to attend one of the two kickoff meetings to register. Participants will receive a bag filled with walking items, information and, of course, door prizes will be awarded. For details, call 704-920-3310 on weekdays.
Saturday, June 5
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Monday, June 7
“Ready, Set, Move” Kickoff will be held at 1 p.m. outdoors at the N.C. Cooperative Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord. This will be the kickoff and information meeting for the Walking and Rolling with Cabarrus ECA program. This will be a walking program that encourages ECA members and other adults in the county to begin where they are and become more physically active by starting, maintaining or increasing walking. Interested participants should plan to attend one of the two kickoff meetings to register. Participants will receive a bag filled with walking items, information and, of course, door prizes will be awarded. For details, call 704-920-3310.
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, June 8
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
Saturday, June 26
The Cuban Festival of Carolinas will be held in downtown Concord, presented by Havana Carolina Restaurant & Bar from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. It features live performances, food and handmade crafts as part of a celebration of Cuban culture.
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
