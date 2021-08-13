Cabarrus Calendar

Saturday, Aug. 14

A drive-and-drop donation for the 9SchoolTools project will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Village Drive at the Afton Village Gazebo. All donations go to Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools. The event is sponsored by the Concord-Afton Sunset Rotary Club.

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Annual Kayla Berquist Memorial Blood Drive, Hot Dog and Bake Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at St. Enoch Lutheran Church, 701 Campbell Ave. in Kannapolis.

The Concord Logan Optimist Club will be sponsoring a Back-to-School Fall Festival to be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Caldwell Park in Concord. The Festival is in conjunction with the Samaritan’s Feet Shoe giveaway. There will be school supplies, baby diapers and wipes given away.

Monday, Aug. 16

The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.