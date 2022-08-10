Cabarrus Calendar

Wednesday, August 10

The Farmers Market @ Rocky River Presbyterian Church is from 3 to 6 p.m. on the front lawn of the church located at 7940 Rocky River Road, Concord. Enjoy the freshest produce, sweets, breads, and honey along with craft and food vendors. Details here: https://rockyriver.org/ministries/the-farmers-market

Thursday, August 11

Kannapolis Farmers Market is open from 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance Street and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard. Vendors offer a wide variety of fresh, local produce, as well as meat, eggs, spices, crafts, and prepared foods and sauces.

Friday, August 12

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, August 13

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union Street S, are offered on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call in orders are welcomed. 704-782-1785.

The Concord Logan Optimist Club will hold their 40th Anniversary Celebration and Festival from noon to 6 p.m. at Marvin Caldwell Park. There will be food, fun, music, vendors, and giveaways. The park is located at 362 Georgia Street, SW, Concord.

"Alice's Adult Tea Party" an Alice in Wonderland cosplay event will be 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Cabarrus Brewing Company, 329 McGill Ave. NW. The event is sponsored by the Old Courthouse Theatre. Tickets are $20 and include a drink and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are available at octconcord.com and at the door. It is a fundraiser for the OCT.

Monday, August 15

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary invites you to participate in a Christmas Stocking Workshop for the Angel Tree program. The workshop involves sorting donated and purchased items by appropriate age group, and stuffing the items into stockings Workshops begin at 9:30 a.m. and will be held in the lower level of the Salvation Army main office at 216 Patterson Avenue SE, Concord.. Due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases, we request that all participants wear masks.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

The Cabarrus County Council on Aging will hold its quarterly meeting at 1 p.m. (note time change) at the Concord Senior Center. Nancy Crane will be answering questions about Medicare Enrollment. Light refreshments will be provided by the COA in place of a covered dish luncheon. Dues can be paid at this time, $3 per person or $5 for two people. Non-members are welcome.

Wednesday, August 17

The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join the members on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, and share your photographic creativity. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome.

Thursday, August 18

Friday, August 19

Saturday, August 20

Monday, August 22

Wednesday, August 24

