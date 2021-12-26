Cabarrus Calendar

Monday, Jan. 3

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

A Stretch and Breathe class will help loosen the emotional and physical tightness caused by grief or stressors. All movements can be done standing or sitting and are comfortable for all levels. The class is open to all bereaved families or anyone who is experiencing grief or stress. This virtual class will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Friday, Jan. 7

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Saturday, Jan. 8