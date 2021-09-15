Cabarrus Calendar

Saturday, Sept. 18

The Sol Harmony Fest will be held at Noah Brand Farms, 250 Ridenhour Road, Salisbury, with vendors, yoga, workshops, food trucks and camping. For details, visit SolHarmonyfest.com.

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Mount Mitchell United Methodist Church will sponsor a drive-thru canned food collection from 10 a.m. to noon. Drop off will be in front of the Fellowship Building behind the church building. The church is at 6001 Old Concord Salisbury Road, Kannapolis. All items are urgently needed and will be donated to Cooperative Christian Ministries to use for those in need.

Old Courthouse Theatre’s ninth annual 10-Minute Play Festival will be held at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 19, at 2:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Into the Woods” and is a collection of seven 10-Minute Plays written by N.C. playwrights. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by phone at 704-788-2405 or at the box office prior to the start of the program. Old Courthouse Theatre is at 49 Spring St. NW, Concord.