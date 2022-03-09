Cabarrus Calendar

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

Old Courthouse Theatre is hosting an antiques appraisal event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $10 for one item and $15 for two items. Bring your treasures in to find their monetary worth. No written appraisal given. Owner can write all information given down. Email info@octconcord.com with any questions.