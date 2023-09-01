Friday, Sept. 1

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union St. S., are offered on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call-in orders are welcomed at 704-782-1785.

Community Breakfast at Cold Springs Global Methodist Church sponsored by Methodist Men at 2550 Cold Springs Road, Concord, offered on the first Saturday of each month from 7-10 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 4

The Harrisburg Farmers Market will be open from 3-6 p.m. at the Old Post Office, 6960 Robinson Church Road.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

TOPS #437 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. (weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m.) at Lakeview Baptist Church, 2532 Lane St., Kannapolis. Visitors are welcome.

The Rotary Square Concord Farmers Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 111 Union St. S., Concord.

If you need help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend, you are invited to join us for A Griefshare Support Group at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road., NW, Concord, weekly on Tuesdays, through Oct. 31, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. No meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5. For more information, call Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join the members on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, and share your photographic creativity. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Kannapolis Farmers Market will be open from 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance Street and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.

Friday, Sept. 8

Saturday, Sept. 9

The Carolina Renaissance Festival is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Festival fairgrounds 16445 Poplar Tent Road, Huntersville. The Festival hires 350 seasonal employees on an annual basis. A detailed list of available positions is listed at www.carolina.renfestinfo.com/jobs

New Gilead Reformed Church is holding a hot dog and dessert sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both dine in and carry out is available. The church is located at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.

Monday, Sept. 11

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Thursday, Sept. 14

Friday, Sept. 15

Saturday, Sept. 16

Monday, Sept. 18

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Thursday, Sept. 21

Friday, Sept. 22

Saturday, Sept. 23

