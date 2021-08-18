Cabarrus Calendar

Sunday, Aug. 22

The Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society is sponsoring another session of Genealogy 101: An Introduction to Finding Your Roots. Robert Puerifoy will be talking about how finding graves can help your research. The session will be at 2:30 p.m. at Society Hall, 1145 N. College St., Mount Pleasant.

Monday, Aug. 23

The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held at Rocky River Presbyterian Church, 7940 Rocky River Road, from 2-6:30 p.m. Make an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Thursday, Aug. 26