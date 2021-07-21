Cabarrus Calendar

Friday, July 23

Christmas in the Summer at He’s Alive Church, 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis. It is designed to be a time of fun, games, activities and more for the whole family. Events will be held from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, July 23, and from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Dinner will be from 6-7 p.m., and outdoor worship will be from 7-8 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Christmas in the Summer at He’s Alive Church, 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis. It is designed to be a time of fun, games, activities and more for the whole family. Events will be held from 3-6 p.m. Dinner will be from 6-7 p.m., and outdoor worship will be from 7-8 p.m.

Monday, July 26

The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.

Tuesday, July 27

The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.