Cabarrus Calendar

Sunday, Sept. 19

The Sol Harmony Fest will be held at Noah Brand Farms, 250 Ridenhour Road, Salisbury, with vendors, yoga, workshops, food trucks and camping. For details, visit SolHarmonyfest.com.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is having its first General Meeting of the new year. Socializing and refreshments begin at 9:30 a.m. prior to the meeting at 10. The speaker will be Jazmin G. Caldwell, a partner and attorney at Elder Law & Estate Planning Solutions of the Piedmont.

Saturday, Sept. 25

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Concord is holding a Craft and Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are offering items made by our members as well as some new and gently used items for sale. The sale will be held in the parking lot at the Salvation Army office at 216 Patterson Ave. SE, Concord.

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Saturday, Oct. 23