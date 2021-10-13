Cabarrus Calendar

Celebrate Fall at the Ranch at Wings of Eagles Ranch. It is a free community event from 3 to 7 p.m. This is a drop in event with music, games, vendors and barbecue and a chance to walk the trails, play some outdoor games, pet some horses, shop the vendors, and view some of the beautiful Corvettes that Queen City Corvette Club will have on display. The Ranch is located at 4800 Faith Trails, Concord. For more information call 704-784-3147.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Old Courthouse Theatre presents “Blessed Assurance by Laddy Sartin.” It is the turbulent Freedom Summer of 1964. Performances at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door — seating permitted. The box office opens one hour prior to showtime.

Tuesday, Oct. 26