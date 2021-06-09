Cabarrus Calendar

Friday, June 11

NC MedAssist is holding a Mobile Free Pharmacy Event in partnership with Atrium Health from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Forest Hill United Methodist Church, 265 Union St. N., Concord. It is open to any individual or family needing over-the-counter medications. Participants must be at least 18 years old.

Saturday, June 12

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Monday, June 14

The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.

Tuesday, June 15

The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.