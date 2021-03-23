Cabarrus Calendar

Thursday, April 15

Learn the skill of basketry making at the Spring Basketry Class on Thursday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at N.C. Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord. All supplies will be provided, and you will have a choice of a daffodil basket ($27) or a large market basket ($42) which is perfect for summer picnics or gathering vegetables from a garden. Class size is limited, and preregistration and prepayment is required. You can register online at www.cabarruscounty.us/register, in person at the N.C. Cooperative Extension Office, or by sending a check payable to Cabarrus County. For details, call 704-920-3310 weekdays.