Cabarrus Calendar

Monday, May 9

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Tuesday, May 10

The Cabarrus County Retired Nurses meeting will be at Punchy's Diner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Gayla Spears 704-786-0333 if you have questions.

Thursday, May 12

Old Courthouse Theatre presents The Addams Family: A New Musical. Performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.octconcord.com or at the door 45 minutes prior to the show starting.

Kannapolis Farmers Market is open 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance St. and Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Vendors offer a wide variety of fresh, local produce, as well as meat, eggs, spices, crafts, and prepared foods and sauces.

Friday, May 13

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 14

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Sunday, May 15

Old Courthouse Theatre presents The Addams Family: A New Musical. Performance will be at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.octconcord.com or at the door 45 minutes prior to the show starting.

Monday, May 16

Tuesday, May 17

The Cabarrus County Council on Aging will hold its first meeting of 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Concord Senior Center. Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw will speak about senior scams. Light refreshments will be provided by the COA in place of a covered dish luncheon. Dues can be paid at this time: $3 per person or $5 for two people. Non-members are welcome.

Wednesday, May 18

The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join the members on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, and share your photographic creativity. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome.

Thursday, May 19

Friday, May 20

Saturday, May 21

Sunday, May 22

Old Courthouse Theatre presents The Addams Family: A New Musical. Performance will be at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.octconcord.com or at the door 45 minutes prior to the show starting.

The Piedmont Prime Time Community Band is presenting a concert titled "Movie Music & More" at 4 p.m. at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Rd, Concord. The concert will feature familiar music from the movies and celebrates John Williams' 90th birthday. Selections include music from James Bond, Star Trek, Star Wars, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, The Wizard of OZ, and more favorites. The band consists of community members of all ages from the local area, and is directed by Chris White, who is also the band director at Hickory Ridge High School. Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted.

Wednesday, May 25

American Legion Post 51 is hosting a Blood Drive from 1:30-5:50 p.m.

Join the American Legion and the Red Cross on this lifesaving mission by scheduling an appointment with the Red Cross: 800-733-2767. American Legion Post 51 is located at 165 Wilshire Ave. Southwest.

Thursday, May 26

Friday, May 27
Saturday, May 28
Cabarrus chapter of Disabled American Veterans and DAV Auxiliary will be replacing flags on veterans' graves at West Concord Cemetery on Union Cemetery Rd starting at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome to participate. The ground is hard; so bring a large screwdriver to poke a hole for the flag.

Monday, May 30
Wednesday, June 1
Thursday, June 2
Friday, June 3
Saturday, June 4
New Gilead Reformed Church is hosting a hot dog sale and yard sale. The yard sale will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hot dogs and homemade desserts are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., dine in or carry out. The church is located at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.

