Cabarrus Calendar
If you have community news such as reunions, anniversaries, special events and other society news, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com.

Sunday, Dec. 19

2nd annual Festival of Trees and Pop Up Shop will be held at Barber-Scotia College. A drive-thru will be from 4-8 p.m. Gifts for all. Special gifts for seniors. For more information on tree decorating, call Wilma Means at 704-777-1920 and on the Pop Up Shop, call Kenthia Brooks at 704-670-7261.

Monday, Dec. 20

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Chosen Harvest Believing The Word Outreach Ministry will be giving away toys to the community until they all are gone in Kannapolis. The Christmas Happiness project will be from 3-6 p.m. for children ages newborn to 12. The ministry is at 1605 N. Ridge Ave. in Kannapolis. For more information, call 704- 224-3742.

Monday, Jan. 3

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Friday, Jan. 7

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Saturday, Jan. 8

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Monday, Jan. 10

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Friday, Jan. 14

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Saturday, Jan. 15

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Got news or events?

Does your community group or nonprofit agency have an upcoming event that would be of interest to the public? Email it to mplemmons@independenttribune.com.

