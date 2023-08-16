Wednesday, August 16

The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join the members on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, and share your photographic creativity. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome.

Thursday, August 17

The Kannapolis Farmers Market will be open from 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance Street and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.

"The Gods of Comedy" by Ken Ludwig will be performed at Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring St. NW, Concord at 7:30 p.m. What do you do when you’re a Classics professor at one of the greatest universities in America and find a long-lost manuscript by Euripides that will make you famous throughout the world? You lose it, of course. And then you call on the Ancient Greek Gods of Comedy to get you out of the mess. Tickets are available online at octconcord.com, by calling 704-788-2405 or at the box office before each production.

Friday, August 18

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, August 19

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union St. S., are offered on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call-in orders are welcomed at 704-782-1785.

Sunday, August 20

The 159th Homecoming at Cold Springs Global Methodist Church will be held 10 a.m. followed by covered dish lunch. Former Pastor, Rev Mary Hatley, will bring the message.

Monday, August 21

The Harrisburg Farmers Market will be open from 3-6 p.m. at the Old Post Office, 6960 Robinson Church Road.

Tuesday, August 22

TOPS #437 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. (weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m.) at Lakeview Baptist Church, 2532 Lane St., Kannapolis. Visitors are welcome.

The Rotary Square Concord Farmers Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 111 Union St. S., Concord.

If you need help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend, you are invited to join us for A Griefshare Support Group at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road., NW, Concord, weekly on Tuesdays, through Oct. 31st – 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. No meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5th. For more information, contact Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.

Wednesday August 23

A community food drive will be held at Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church at 6841 Poplar Tent Road, Concord. The food drive benefits the food pantries of Cooperative Christian Ministries (CCM). This will be a drive thru event and will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Go to Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church's Facebook page (with the logo) for detailed information on CCM's needed items.

Thursday, August 24

Friday, August 25

Saturday, August 26

Sunday, August 27

Monday, August 28

Tuesday, August 29

Thursday, August 31

Friday, September 1

Saturday, September 2

Community Breakfast at Cold Springs Global Methodist Church sponsored by Methodist Men at 2550 Cold Springs Rd., Concord, offered on the first Saturday of each month from 7 to 10 a.m.

