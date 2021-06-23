Cabarrus Calendar

Wednesday, June 23
The Basics of Home Canning hands-on workshop will include canning safety, equipment needed and proper canning methods. Participants will experience operating a water bath canner and a pressure canner to preserve both jelly and green beans. This class is designed for beginners, but would be helpful for those who want to update their knowledge. Preregistration and prepayment is required. Cost per person is $12. Classes will be offered from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Registration can be done in person on weekdays or online at www.cabarruscounty.us. Checks can be made payable to Cabarrus County and mailed to: Food Preservation Classes, c/o NC Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord, NC 28027.
Saturday, June 26
The Concord-Cabarrus Juneteenth Celebration Festival will be from noon to 6 p.m. at Marvin Caldwell Park, 362 Georgia St., Concord. The celebration includes music, African drumming, voter registration drive, an African attire fashion show and more. For details, visit www.concordcabarrusjuneteenth.org.
The Cuban Festival of Carolinas will be held in downtown Concord, presented by Havana Carolina Restaurant & Bar from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. It features live performances, food and handmade crafts as part of a celebration of Cuban culture.
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Downton Concord will have the monthly Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, June 28
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, June 29
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
Saturday, July 3
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Monday, July 4
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, July 5
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
Wednesday, July 7
Tomatoes and Salsa hands-on workshop will teach how to preserve local tomatoes using a water bath canner as you prepare both tomatoes and salsa. Class will be offered from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Cost is $15 per person. Registration can be done in person on weekdays or online at www.cabarruscounty.us. Checks can be made payable to Cabarrus County and mailed to: Food Preservation Classes, c/o NC Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord, NC 28027.
Saturday, July 10
New Gilead Reformed Church is holding a hot dog and dessert sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Call in orders to 704-788-1202. The church is at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Monday, July 11
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, July 12
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
