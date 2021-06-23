Cabarrus Calendar

The Basics of Home Canning hands-on workshop will include canning safety, equipment needed and proper canning methods. Participants will experience operating a water bath canner and a pressure canner to preserve both jelly and green beans. This class is designed for beginners, but would be helpful for those who want to update their knowledge. Preregistration and prepayment is required. Cost per person is $12. Classes will be offered from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Registration can be done in person on weekdays or online at www.cabarruscounty.us. Checks can be made payable to Cabarrus County and mailed to: Food Preservation Classes, c/o NC Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord, NC 28027.