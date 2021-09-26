Cabarrus Calendar

Laurel Park Arts/Craft Show will be held with artists and crafters from Laurel Park and the surrounding area. Many items to choose from. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain date will be Saturday, Oct. 9. Laurel Park is a subdivision on George Liles Boulevard in Concord.

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Outdoor Flu Clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at N.C. State Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord. The clinic is open to any interested adult and will be hosted by the Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association (ECA) members and their Health and Wellness Committee. Shots will be available for adults, including those who are 65 and older. Adults should bring identification and their insurance card. For more details and to preregister, call 704-920-3310 weekdays.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Saturday, Oct. 16