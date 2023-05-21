Sunday, May 21

The 55-voice Piedmont Choral Society will perform free concerts, with orchestra, at 3 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 950 Bradley St. NE, Concord.

Monday, May 22

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

The Harrisburg Farmers Market will be open from 3-6 p.m. at the Old Post Office, 6960 Robinson Church Road.

Tuesday, May 23

TOPS #437 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. (weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m.) at Lakeview Baptist Church, 2532 Lane St., Kannapolis. Visitors are welcome.

If you need help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend, you are invited to join us for A GriefShare Support Group at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road NW, Concord, weekly on Tuesdays through May 30 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. For more information, call Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.

The Rotary Square Concord Farmers Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 111 Union St. S., Concord.

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary will hold its General Meeting at The Salvation Army of Cabarrus County headquarters at 216 Patterson Ave SE, Concord, NC 28025. Socializing and refreshments begin at 9:30 a.m. prior to the meeting at 10. At this month's meeting, the Auxillary will be presenting three scholarships for 2023 and will be installing officers for 2023-2024. There will be pre-owned books available for sale, with proceeds to be used to buy new books for the Christmas Angel Tree project.

A community food drive will be held at Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church at 6841 Poplar Tent Road, Concord. The food drive benefits the food pantries of CCM (Cooperative Christian Ministries) in Concord, Kannapolis and Harrisburg. This will be a drive-thru event and will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Go to Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church's Facebook page (with the logo) for detailed information on CCM's needed items.

The City of Kannapolis is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Hall, 401 Laureate Way. Appointments are encouraged for donors. If you would like to donate, please visit:

Thursday, May 25

Epworth UMC’s famous hot dogs and taco soup, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. For free delivery, call 704-786-5500.

The Kannapolis Farmers Market will be open from 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance Street and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.

Friday, May 26

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union St. S., are offered on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call-in orders are welcomed at 704-782-1785

The Cabarrus Chapter of Disabled American Veterans and DAV Auxiliary will be replacing flags on veteran's graves at the West Concord Cemetery (331 Union Cemetery Road) starting at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome to participate. Come out and help honor these men and women who served our country.

Monday, May 29

Tuesday, May 30

Wednesday, May 31

Basics of Home Canning will be offered , from 5:15-9:15 p.m. .at NC Cooperative Extension Center, 715 Cabarrus Avenue , West, Concord, NC 28027. This hands-on workshop will include canning safely, equipment needed, and the use of both a water bath canner and a pressure canner. All produce and equipment will be provided and the class will preserve green beans and grape jelly. Cost is $18 per person and pre-registration with payment is necessary. You may register online at go.ncsu.edu/registercabarrus, or at the Cabarrus Center weekdays. If paying by cash, please bring the correct amount. Call the Cabarrus Extension Office at 804-920-3310 for additional information.

Thursday, June 1

Epworth UMC’s famous hot dogs and taco soup, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. For free delivery, call 704-786-5500.

Friday, June 2

Saturday, June 3

Monday, June 5

Tuesday, June 6

Wednesday, June 7

The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join the members on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, and share your photographic creativity. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome.

Thursday, June 8

Epworth UMC’s famous hot dogs and taco soup, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. For free delivery, call 704-786-5500.

Friday, June 9

Saturday, June 10

