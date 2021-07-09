Cabarrus Calendar

Saturday, July 10

New Gilead Reformed Church is holding a hot dog and dessert sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Call in orders to 704-788-1202. The church is at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Monday, July 12

The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be at the Cabarrus Baptist Association, 930 Lee Ann Drive NE, Concord, from 2:30-7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 13

The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.

Thursday, July 15

An American Red Cross blood drive will be at the Kannapolis Church of Christ, 2315 Concord Lake Road, from 2:30-7 p.m.

Saturday, July 17