Cabarrus Calendar

Saturday, July 10
New Gilead Reformed Church is holding a hot dog and dessert sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Call in orders to 704-788-1202. The church is at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Monday, July 12
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
An American Red Cross blood drive will be at the Cabarrus Baptist Association, 930 Lee Ann Drive NE, Concord, from 2:30-7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 13
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
Thursday, July 15
An American Red Cross blood drive will be at the Kannapolis Church of Christ, 2315 Concord Lake Road, from 2:30-7 p.m.
Saturday, July 17
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Monday, July 19
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, July 20
The Cabarrus County Retired Nurses Association meets for lunch at Punchy’s Diner from 11 a.m. until. If you have any questions, call Gayla Spears at 704-786-0333.
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
Saturday, July 24
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Monday, July 26
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, July 27
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
Saturday, July 31
Downtown Concord’s Small Business Saturday will be on Union Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for outdoor shopping with downtown businesses along with other special activities.
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Got news or events?
Does your community group or nonprofit agency have an upcoming event that would be of interest to the public? Email it to mplemmons@independenttribune.com.