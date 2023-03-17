Friday, March 17

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union St. S., are offered on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call-in orders are welcomed at 704-782-1785.

New Gilead Reformed Church will have a BBQ chicken dinner from 11 a.m. until sold out. Dine in or carryout. The church is at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord. Plate includes: half BBQ chicken, beans, slaw, roll, chips, drink, and dessert for $11 whole chicken for $9,quart of slaw for $5.

Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church is having a Soup, Sandwich and Dessert sale from noon to 2 p.m. The church is located at 6001 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Kannapolis.

The Friends of the Midland Library is hosting Friends Spring Fling, a book, craft, vendor and garage sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Midland Town Hall and Midland Library parking lot. There will be food vendors, including El Vaquero Grill and Papa Robb’s Paradise Ice, and demonstrations by Karate at the Crossroads.

Monday, March 20

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Tuesday, March 21

TOPS #437 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. (weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m.) at Lakeview Baptist Church, 2532 Lane St., Kannapolis. Visitors are welcome.

If you need help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend, you are invited to join us for A GriefShare Support Group at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road NW, Concord, weekly on Tuesdays through May 30 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. For more information, call Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.

A Black History program will take place at Price Memorial Church on Spring Street in Concord at 6 p.m. The focus of the program will include discussion of noteworthy Black females in U.S. history, the Gospel of Black History and more. For more information call 704-787-8242 or email mcculloughnorman046@gmail.com

Thursday, March 23

Epworth UMC’s famous hot dogs and taco soup, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. For free delivery, call 704-786-5500.

Friday, March 24

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union St. S., are offered on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call-in orders are welcomed at 704-782-1785.

New Gilead Reformed Church will have a Vendor and Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church parking lot. A hot dog sale will also be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 115 in Kannapolis located at 615 South Main Street in Kannapolis will hold a Rummage & Book Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, March 27

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Tuesday, March 28

TOPS #437 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. (weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m.) at Lakeview Baptist Church, 2532 Lane St., Kannapolis. Visitors are welcome. An open house will be held on March 28 from 10 to 11 a.m.

If you need help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend, you are invited to join us for A GriefShare Support Group at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road NW, Concord, weekly on Tuesdays through May 30 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. For more information, call Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.

Wednesday, March 29

The Cabarrus Veterans Coalition, Cabarrus Black Boys Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 909 invite the public to the Vietnam War Veterans Day 2023 Commemoration Ceremony at 2 p.m. Vietnam Veterans Park located at 760 Orphanage Road Concord.

Thursday, March 30

Epworth UMC’s famous hot dogs and taco soup, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. For free delivery, call 704-786-5500.

Friday, March 31

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will hold its annual barbecue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eat in or carry out. Tickets are $12. David Childers will entertain at noon and 5:30 p.m. for those dining in.

Saturday, April 1

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union St. S., are offered on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call-in orders are welcomed at 704-782-1785.

