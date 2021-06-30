Cabarrus Calendar

Saturday, July 3
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Monday, July 5
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, July 6
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
Wednesday, July 7
Tomatoes and Salsa hands-on workshop will teach how to preserve local tomatoes using a water bath canner as you prepare both tomatoes and salsa. Class will be offered from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Cost is $15 per person. Registration can be done in person on weekdays or online at www.cabarruscounty.us. Checks can be made payable to Cabarrus County and mailed to: Food Preservation Classes, c/o NC Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord, NC 28027. For more information, call 704-920-3310 weekdays.
Thursday, July 8
Downsize and Reorganize for Smarter, Easier Living educational program will be offered at the NC State Cooperative Extension Office, Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord, NC 28027 at 4 p.m. in the Extension Auditorium. Extension and Community Association (ECA) members will be hosting this program led by Caring Transitions of Lake Norman. For additional information or to preregister, call 704-920-3310 weekdays.
Saturday, July 10
New Gilead Reformed Church is holding a hot dog and dessert sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Call in orders to 704-788-1202. The church is at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Monday, July 12
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, July 13
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
Saturday, July 17
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Monday, July 19
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, July 20
The Cabarrus County Retired Nurses Association meets for lunch at Punchy’s Diner from 11 a.m. until. If you have any questions, call Gayla Spears at 704-786-0333.
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
Got news or events?
Does your community group or nonprofit agency have an upcoming event that would be of interest to the public? Email it to mplemmons@independenttribune.com.