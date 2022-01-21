Cabarrus Calendar

Monday, Jan. 31

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

A “Rethink Your Sweets” program will be hosted by the Kannapolis Library, 850 Mountain St., at 6 p.m. Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent Pam Outen, with N.C. State Cooperative Extension, will be leading this program. The program looks at “hidden sugars” found in food, examining food labels, and sampling some healthy recipes during this program. Participants will also leave with new recipes to try at home. Participants are encouraged to preregister by calling the library at 704-920-1180.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join us on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, and share your photographic creativity. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome.

Friday, Feb. 4