Cabarrus Calendar

MED instead of MEDS for Better Health will be the topic of a six-week series of programs beginning Thursday, Sept. 30, and meeting weekly until Thursday, Nov. 4, at N.C. State Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord. Sessions will meet weekly from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $12 per person for the six-week series, and advance registration is required. You can register and pay online at cabarruscounty.us/register, by mail or in person with cash or check payable to: Cabarrus County. Call 704-920-3310 weekdays for details.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Laurel Park Arts/Craft Show will be held with artists and crafters from Laurel Park and the surrounding area. Many items to choose from. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain date will be Saturday, Oct. 9. Laurel Park is a subdivision on George Liles Boulevard in Concord.

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Wednesday, Oct. 6