Cabarrus Calendar

Wednesday, October 5

The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join the members on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, and share your photographic creativity. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome.

Thursday, October 6

Epworth UMC’s famous hot dogs and taco soup, 9:30 a.m. -2 p.m. 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. For free delivery call 704-786-5500.

Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association (ECA ) is partnering with True Care Pharmacy to offer a free, Community Outdoor Flu Clinic from 10 a.m. to noon at NC Cooperative Extension , Cabarrus Center, 715 Cabarrus Avenue, West , Concord. This clinic is planned for adults. The flu shot needed for adults 65 years and older will also be available. You are encouraged to call 704-920-3310 to reserve your spot, though walkups will be accepted. Please bring an identification card and your insurance information. In case of rain the Clinic will be offered indoors.

Friday, October 7

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Boger Reformed Church Annual Lord’s Acre Sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with BBQ, Grilled Chicken Plates, Desserts, Crafts, Canned Goods. For more information on day of yard sale call 704-782-4019. The church is located at 7313 Gold Hill Road, Concord (at Watt’s Cross Roads).

Saturday, October 8

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union Street S, are offered on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call in orders are welcomed. 704-782-1785.

2022 Community Connections presented by Cabarrus Recovery Alliance will be held from 3-7 p.m. Find you path to recovery at the resource and education event at Atrium Ballpark, 210 Oak Ave., Kannapolis. For more information and support, visit cabarrusreccoveryalliane.org.

St. Stephens Wesleyan Church, near Georgeville off Hwy 200, will hold its 51st Annual Bazaar and Harvest Sale from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Breakfast biscuits 8-10 a.m., Hotdogs 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Chicken Noodle dinner 4-7 p.m. Many baked goods, jams/jellies, Christmas decorations, fall items, crafts, quilts/blankets, plants and much more will be for sale. Silent Auction on specialty items. For info call 704-782-6677 before day of sale. Food orders and day of sale, call 704-723-1143.

Boger Reformed Church Annual Lord’s Acre Sale continues with a yard sale, ham biscuits and BBQ. Eat in or take out. For more information on day of yard sale call 704-782-4019. The church is located at 7313 Gold Hill Road, Concord (at Watt’s Cross Roads).

Monday, October 10

Tuesday, October 11

TOPS #437 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. (weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m.) at Lakeview Baptist Church, 2532 Lane St. Kannapolis. Visitors are welcome.

Wednesday, October 12

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary for a League of Mercy is hosting a workshop at 9:30 a.m. to make favors for nursing home residents. The workshop will be held at The Salvation Army of Cabarrus County headquarters at 216 Patterson Ave SE, Concord,. Visitors are welcome to participate . There will be pre-owned books available for sale, with proceeds to be used to buy new books for the Christmas Angel Tree project. Please plan to wear a mask during the workshop.

Thursday, October 13

Friday, October 14

Saturday, October 15

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

New Gilead Reformed Church is hosting a BBQ Chicken dinner from 11 a.m. until sold out. Plates, including a half BBQ chicken, beans, slaw, roll, chips, drink and dessert are available for $11, dine in or carry out. Whole BBQ chickens are $9; quarts of slaw are $5. The church is located at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.

Sunday, October 16

Piedmont Prime Time Community Band is presenting a concert titled "Twenty Years of Excellence" at 4 p.m. at the Hickory Ridge High School Auditorium in Harrisburg. This concert is celebrating the band's twentieth anniversary by inviting back all former directors as guest conductors: Jon Hutchinson, Laurence Marks, Christopher Wilson, and Jason Partridge. Admission is free. Donations are gratefully accepted.

Monday, October 17

Tuesday, October 18

Wednesday, October 19

Thursday, October 20

Friday, October 21

Saturday, October 22

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Epworth United Methodist Church’s Quilt Show and Bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sponsored by the Epworth United Women in Faith, the Quilt Show and Bazaar will feature beautiful quilts, crafts, homemade baked goods, and One More Time Around items. For more information, contact Jewell Parker, 704-918-7250. The church is located at 1030 Burrage Road, Concord.

Cold Springs United Methodist Church will hold its 69th Annual Barbecue and Brunswick Stew with serving begins at 9 a.m. Plates, sandwiches, and items sold in bulk will be available. Everything will be carry-out. For more information, please call 704-782-1811. Cold Springs UMC is located at 2550 Cold Springs Road E, Concord.

Monday, October 24

Tuesday, October 25

Thursday, October 27

Friday, October 28

Saturday, October 29

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

