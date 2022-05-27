Cabarrus Calendar

Monday, May 30

The Kannapolis Memorial Day Ceremony will be at Veterans Park starting at noon, The ceremony will be preceded with a parade of Veterans. The A.L. Brown High School Navy JROTC unit will be leading the parade, Veterans and units will be marching or riding. The truck celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Ride of Pride from Freightliner in Cleveland N.C, will also be in the parade escorted by the Patriot Guard. Any other units or vehicles wishing to participate in the parade please contact Jimmy Wilson, chairman of the ceremony at 704-794-3417.

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Wednesday, June 1

The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join the members on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, and share your photographic creativity. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome.

Thursday, June 2

Kannapolis Farmers Market is open 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance St. and Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Vendors offer a wide variety of fresh, local produce, as well as meat, eggs, spices, crafts, and prepared foods and sauces.

Friday, June 3

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

New Gilead Reformed Church is hosting a hot dog sale and yard sale. The yard sale will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hot dogs and homemade desserts are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., dine in or carry out. The church is located at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.

The Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association (ECA) Families Committee is planning an Intergenerational Family and Friends tour of sites on the 4th Annual Rowan County Arts and Ag Tour. The bus leaves the Extension Service at 9 a.m. and return around 4:45 p.m. Youth must be 6 to 17 years of age to enjoy traveling . Adults are welcome to go without a child. For questions contact 704-786-3832 weekdays. Cost per person for adults is $30, and youth 6-17 years of age is $28.00. Checks may be made payable to: Gail Linker, and mailed to 915 Neisler Road, Concord, NC 28025. Registration forms are also available at the Cabarrus Center.

Monday, June 6

Kannapolis History Associates is returning to monthly meetings and a partial opening of our History Room and Museum. The first meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the A.L. Brown High School Social Room. Park in the lot east of Trinity United Methodist Church and use sidewalk east of Kannapolis Performing Arts Center. Follow signs to KHA. Ryan Dayvault will present "Radio, cars and trucks," the program who was scheduled to present in April 2020, which was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday, June 9

Friday, June 10

Saturday, June 11

Wednesday, June 15

Thursday, June 16

Cooking with Cabarrus College: Join the college in celebrating its 80th anniversary by learning how to cook healthy meals for yourself and your family. Free, virtual healthy cooking class with registered dietitian nutritionist Alicia Knetsche of the Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA. Visit CabarrusCollege.edu/Cooking to register for a Zoom link and shopping list for the class. The class begins at 6 p.m.