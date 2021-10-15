Cabarrus Calendar

Friday, Oct. 15
Old Courthouse Theatre presents “Blessed Assurance by Laddy Sartin.” It is the turbulent Freedom Summer of 1964. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door — seating permitted. The box office opens one hour prior to showtime.
Saturday, Oct. 16
75th Anniversary Carnival and Celebration will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County. The event will include carnival style games, crafts, music, and food.
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
New Gilead Reformed Church, 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, will host a BBQ Chicken Dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until sold out. Carryout only, no dine in. Plates include: half BBQ chicken, beans, slaw, roll, chips and dessert for $10. Whole chicken for $8 or quart of slaw for $5. To order or for more information, call 704-788-1202.
“Chicken and Pickin’ at the Mill” at the China Grove Roller Mill will feature homemade chicken dumplings and homemade desserts. Supper will be served from 5-7 p.m. (or until the dumplings run out). Music on the Roller Mill Porch will add entertainment to the evening. Daisy Clover, a musical group with Mary Gillespie and Melissa Adams along with special guest, Chad Safrit, bring their talents together to cover songs from the past 40 years ranging from country, roots rock, folk and bluegrass. Call the Rowan Museum at 704-663-5946 for more information.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Old Courthouse Theatre presents “Blessed Assurance by Laddy Sartin.” It is the turbulent Freedom Summer of 1964. Performances at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door — seating permitted. The box office opens one hour prior to showtime.
Friday, Oct. 22
Saturday, Oct. 23
The United Methodist Women of Epworth will host a quilt show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. See the quilts and hear the stories behind them. The event is free. There will be a silent auction for a quilt and a resource table with proceeds benefiting missions. Also there is a drawing for a Christmas quilt that will be held Nov. 14. For information call Lynn Tesh 704-425-8718 or Jewell Parker 704-918-7250.
Celebrate Fall at the Ranch at Wings of Eagles Ranch. It is a free community event from 3 to 7 p.m. This is a drop in event with music, games, vendors and barbecue and a chance to walk the trails, play some outdoor games, pet some horses, shop the vendors, and view some of the beautiful Corvettes that Queen City Corvette Club will have on display. The Ranch is located at 4800 Faith Trails, Concord. For more information call 704-784-3147.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Tuesday, Oct. 26
McCullough Active Mentoring Services (MAMS) will have a seminar and book-signing from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Cabarrus Center, 57 Union St. This is part of a series of seminars designed for whites and Blacks who are interested in learning the facts of our history. Three sessions are scheduled to cover Africa before Columbus, America before the Civil War and America after the Civil War. RSVP at normanmccullough1@aol.com or call 704-305-7496 before Oct. 20. Space is limited and masks are encouraged unless fully vaccinated.
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary holds its General Meeting. Socializing and refreshments begin at 9:30 a.m. prior to the meeting at 10. The speaker will be Evan Vollman from Archwell Health, a senior focused, holistic primary health care provider expanding into the Charlotte area. The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary functions as a fund raising and volunteer service group in support of The Army’s programs and activities.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary hosts a League of Mercy workshop at 9:30 a.m. to make seasonal favors for nursing home residents. The workshop will be held at The Salvation Army of Cabarrus County headquarters at 216 Patterson Ave SE, Concord, NC 28025. Visitors are welcome to participate. There will be pre-owned books available for sale, with proceeds to be used to buy new books for the Christmas Angel Tree project.
Friday, Oct. 29
Old Courthouse Theater & Cabo Winery present HALLOWINE for a spooky good time. Watch three 10-Minute Plays with a Halloween theme and enjoy hors d’oeuvres at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Wine, beer, soda and wine slushies will be available for purchase. Tickets are $20. Seating is limited to 30 patrons for each performance. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com or call the box office at 704-788-2405.
Saturday, Oct. 30
The Alzheimer’s Association — Western Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Rowan-Cabarrus at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and a walk start at 10:30 a.m.
Victory Tabernacle Ministries of Harrisburg will host their annual barbecue sale 10 a.m. until at 206 Morris Drive, Harrisburg. Barbeque or brisket plates are $10 and come with slaw, baked beans, a roll and drink. Smoked chicken plates are $10 and come with green beans, potato salad, a roll and drink. A quart of barbeque is $15. Sandwiches are $8. To pre-order call Mother Betty Bennett at 704-891-0762 or Deaconess Jean Evans 704-777-5228.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Old Courthouse Theater & Cabo Winery present HALLOWINE for a spooky good time. Watch three 10-Minute Plays with a Halloween theme and enjoy hors d’oeuvres at 2 and 3:30 p.m. Wine, beer, soda and wine slushies will be available for purchase. Tickets are $20. Seating is limited to 30 patrons for each performance. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com or call the box office at 704-788-2405.
