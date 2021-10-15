Cabarrus Calendar

Old Courthouse Theatre presents “Blessed Assurance by Laddy Sartin.” It is the turbulent Freedom Summer of 1964. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door — seating permitted. The box office opens one hour prior to showtime.

The United Methodist Women of Epworth will host a quilt show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. See the quilts and hear the stories behind them. The event is free. There will be a silent auction for a quilt and a resource table with proceeds benefiting missions. Also there is a drawing for a Christmas quilt that will be held Nov. 14. For information call Lynn Tesh 704-425-8718 or Jewell Parker 704-918-7250.

Celebrate Fall at the Ranch at Wings of Eagles Ranch. It is a free community event from 3 to 7 p.m. This is a drop in event with music, games, vendors and barbecue and a chance to walk the trails, play some outdoor games, pet some horses, shop the vendors, and view some of the beautiful Corvettes that Queen City Corvette Club will have on display. The Ranch is located at 4800 Faith Trails, Concord. For more information call 704-784-3147.

Sunday, Oct. 24