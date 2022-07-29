Cabarrus Calendar

Friday, July 29

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Uwharrie Players presents the regional premiere of "Little House on the Prairie The Musical" at the Stanly County Agri-Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. The center is located at 26032 Newt Road #8 in Albemarle.

Saturday, July 30

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Uwharrie Players presents the regional premiere of "Little House on the Prairie The Musical" at the Stanly County Agri-Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. The center is located at 26032 Newt Road #8 in Albemarle.

A Tesla Cruise-In will be during Small Business Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Downtown Concord. Union Street N will be closed to car traffic between Cabarrus Avenue and the Public Library entrance, and open to pedestrians.

Tesla owners to display their cars and talk Tesla, Electric Vehicles, Downtown Concord, and more. Some outdoor shopping and food trucks Another Food Truck and Tacos la Chulada available during the event.

Monday, August 1

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

"The Mystery of Peter Stuart Ney" will be the program presented by Dr. Gary Freeze at the Kannapolis History Associates meeting at 7 p.m. at A.L. Brown High School's Social Room.

Wednesday, August 3

The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join the members on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, and share your photographic creativity. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome.

Thursday, August 4

Kannapolis Farmers Market is open from 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance Street and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard. Vendors offer a wide variety of fresh, local produce, as well as meat, eggs, spices, crafts, and prepared foods and sauces.

Friday, August 5

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Uwharrie Players presents the regional premiere of "Little House on the Prairie The Musical" at the Stanly County Agri-Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. The center is located at 26032 Newt Road #8 in Albemarle.

Saturday, August 6

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union Street S, are offered on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call in orders are welcomed. 704-782-1785.

Finding Your Ancestors When the Courthouse Burned is a special program at 11 a.m. in the Davis Theater at the historic 1876 courthouse, 65 Union St. S. in Concord, as genealogist Lisa Lisson describes strategies for researching ancestors who lived where courthouse records did not survive. Presented by the Cabarrus County Public Library and Historic Cabarrus Association. Parking available at the Corbin St. parking deck.

Uwharrie Players presents the regional premiere of "Little House on the Prairie The Musical" at the Stanly County Agri-Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. The center is located at 26032 Newt Road #8 in Albemarle.

Sunday, August 7

Uwharrie Players presents the regional premiere of "Little House on the Prairie The Musical" at the Stanly County Agri-Civic Center at 3 p.m. The center is located at 26032 Newt Road #8 in Albemarle.

Monday, August 8

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Tuesday, August 9

Cabarrus County Retired Nurses Luncheon will be at Punchy's Diner at 11 a.m. until. If you are a former employee (not just nurses everyone) of Cabarrus Memorial Hospital. Please come and renew old friendships If you have questions Contact Gayla Spears 704 786 0333.

Thursday, August 11

Kannapolis Farmers Market is open from 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance Street and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard. Vendors offer a wide variety of fresh, local produce, as well as meat, eggs, spices, crafts, and prepared foods and sauces.

Friday, August 12

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, August 13

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union Street S, are offered on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call in orders are welcomed. 704-782-1785.

The Concord Logan Optimist Club will hold their 40th Anniversary Celebration and Festival from noon to 6 p.m. at Marvin Caldwell Park. There will be food, fun, music, vendors, and giveaways. The park is located at 362 Georgia Street, SW, Concord.

Monday, August 15

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Wednesday, August 17

The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join the members on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, and share your photographic creativity. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome

