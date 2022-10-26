Cabarrus Calendar

Thursday, October 27

Epworth UMC’s famous hot dogs and taco soup, 9:30 a.m. -2 p.m. 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. For free delivery call 704-786-5500.

The Concord Friends of the Library host the annual Deana Irvin Symposium, at the Cabarrus Country Club, featuring North Carolina native, Jason Mott, National Book Award Winner for fiction 2021. Mott will be discussing his novel, Hell Of A Book, which was released in June 2021. Doors open at 11:30, lunch served at 12:15, $30.00 per person. Reservations can be mailed with checks payable to the Concord Friends of the Library, PO Box 795, Concord, NC 28026. Deadline for reservations is Oct. 17.

Friday, October 28

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Trunk 'R' Treat at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. with costumes, candy, games and more.

Saturday, October 29

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union Street S, are offered on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call in orders are welcomed. 704-782-1785.

Rowan and Cabarrus County residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® – the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The Western Cabarrus Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s - Rowan-Cabarrus at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and a walk start at 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, October 30

The Piedmont Choral Society will present a "Service of Remembrance" at 4 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 950 Bradley Street, Concord for our community. This is the first formal concert the group has prepared since December 2019 due to COVID.

Forest Hill United Methodist Church is hosting an evening of spooky organ music at 5:30 p.m. The concert will feature world-renowned organist, Christopher Brayne, who joined the Forest Hill UMC staff this year. Brayne will match the energy of the Odell house with a variety of truly creepy organ music including Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D minor and Boëllmann’s Suite Gothique. The concert is free, open to the public

Monday, October 31

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Sweet Street Trunk-or-treat & Festival will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will be at 150 N. Research Campus Drive in Kannapolis. For more information, call704-960-6158 or go to www.OutsideTheLinesMinistries.com.

Tuesday, November 1

TOPS #437 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. (weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m.) at Lakeview Baptist Church, 2532 Lane St. Kannapolis. Visitors are welcome.

A GriefShare support group will be held for anyone needing help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. GriefShare Support Group will be held at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road, NW, Concord, NC 28027, weekly on Tuesdays, through Nov. 15 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.

Wednesday, November 2

The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join the members on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, and share your photographic creativity. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome.

Thursday, November 3

Epworth UMC’s famous hot dogs and taco soup, 9:30 a.m. -2 p.m. 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. For free delivery call 704-786-5500.

The Concord Friends of the Library host the annual Deana Irvin Symposium, at the Cabarrus Country Club, featuring North Carolina native, Jason Mott, National Book Award Winner for fiction 2021. Mott will be discussing his novel, Hell Of A Book, which was released in June 2021. Doors open at 11:30, lunch served at 12:15, $30.00 per person. Reservations can be mailed with checks payable to the Concord Friends of the Library, PO Box 795, Concord, NC 28026. Deadline for reservations is Oct. 17.

Friday, November 4

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 5

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union Street S, are offered on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call in orders are welcomed. 704-782-1785.

Cabarrus DAV and Auxiliary will be placing flags on veteran graves at West Concord Cemetery on Union Cemetery Road starting at 10 a.m. Anyone who wishes to join in honoring our veterans is welcome to participate.

Monday, November 7

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

A Basketry Class is planned for beginner or advanced basket makers from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at 715 Cabarrus Avenue West, Concord, NC. ECA member and talented basket maker Brenda Long will be teaching this large Catchall Basket Class. Cost is $23 and checks may be made payable to : Cabarrus County, and dropped off, or mailed to NC Cooperative Extension, 715 Cabarrus Avenue West, Concord, NC . You may also register on line at : go.ncsu.edu/registercabarrus . When the Cabarrus Active Living site opens scroll down to Cooperative Extension, Family and Consumer Sciences , and click to find the Basketry Class. For additional information contact NC Cooperative Extension weekdays at :704-920-3310.

Tuesday, November 8

TOPS #437 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. (weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m.) at Lakeview Baptist Church, 2532 Lane St. Kannapolis. Visitors are welcome.

A GriefShare support group will be held for anyone needing help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. GriefShare Support Group will be held at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road, NW, Concord, NC 28027, weekly on Tuesdays, through Nov. 15 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.

Thursday, November 10

Epworth UMC’s famous hot dogs and taco soup, 9:30 a.m. -2 p.m. 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. For free delivery call 704-786-5500.

Friday, November 11

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 12

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union Street S, are offered on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call in orders are welcomed. 704-782-1785.

Looking for holiday gifts or your next favorite book? The Friends of the Midland Library is hosting a book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The book sale will be held at the Midland Library, 4297-C Highway 24/27 East. Everyone who attends will receive a free tote bag, and Bayou Sno will be selling sno cones, hot chocolate and coffee.

Got news or events?

Does your community group or nonprofit agency have an upcoming event that would be of interest to the public? Email it to mplemmons@independenttribune.com.