Cabarrus Calendar
If you have community news such as reunions, anniversaries, special events and other society news, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com.

 Submitted

Saturday, June 19

Concord’s Juneteenth Parade and celebration begins at 11 a.m. The parade begins at Forest Hill United Methodist Church and ends at Barber-Scotia College. Pop-up shops and vendors will be on site at Barber-Scotia.

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Wil-mar Park Baptist Church is holding a yard and hot dog sale from 7 a.m. to noon. The church is at 584 Wilmar St. NW, Concord.

Monday, June 21

The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.

Tuesday, June 22

The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.

Wednesday, June 23

The Basics of Home Canning hands-on workshop will include canning safety, equipment needed and proper canning methods. Participants will experience operating a water bath canner and a pressure canner to preserve both jelly and green beans. This class is designed for beginners, but would be helpful for those who want to update their knowledge. Preregistration and prepayment is required. Cost per person is $12. Classes will be offered from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Registration can be done in person on weekdays or online at www.cabarruscounty.us. Checks can be made payable to Cabarrus County and mailed to: Food Preservation Classes, c/o NC Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord, NC 28027.

Saturday, June 26

The Cuban Festival of Carolinas will be held in downtown Concord, presented by Havana Carolina Restaurant & Bar from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. It features live performances, food and handmade crafts as part of a celebration of Cuban culture.

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Downton Concord will have the monthly Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, June 28

The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.

Tuesday, June 29

The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.

Wednesday, July 7

Tomatoes and Salsa hands-on workshop will teach how to preserve local tomatoes using a water bath canner as you prepare both tomatoes and salsa. Class will be offered from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Cost is $15 per person. Registration can be done in person on weekdays or online at www.cabarruscounty.us. Checks can be made payable to Cabarrus County and mailed to: Food Preservation Classes, c/o NC Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord, NC 28027.

Saturday, July 10

New Gilead Reformed Church is holding a hot dog and dessert sale, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Call in orders to 704-788-1202. The church is at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.

