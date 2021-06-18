Cabarrus Calendar

Saturday, June 19

Concord’s Juneteenth Parade and celebration begins at 11 a.m. The parade begins at Forest Hill United Methodist Church and ends at Barber-Scotia College. Pop-up shops and vendors will be on site at Barber-Scotia.

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Wil-mar Park Baptist Church is holding a yard and hot dog sale from 7 a.m. to noon. The church is at 584 Wilmar St. NW, Concord.

Monday, June 21

The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.

Tuesday, June 22

The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.

Wednesday, June 23