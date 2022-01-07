Cabarrus Calendar

Wednesday, Jan. 12

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will hold a League of Mercy workshop at 9:30 a.m. to make seasonal favors for nursing home residents. The workshop will be at The Salvation Army of Cabarrus County headquarters at 216 Patterson Ave. SE, Concord. Visitors are welcome to participate as well as Women’s Auxiliary members. There will be pre-owned books available for sale, with proceeds to be used to buy new books for the 2022 Christmas Angel Tree project.

Friday, Jan. 14

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Saturday, Jan. 15

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Monday, Jan. 17